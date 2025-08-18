Predicting Scores of Arizona State's Nonconference Games
The 2025 Arizona State season is nearly upon us.
The 11th-ranked Arizona State team is now just 12 days away from opening up an incredibly anticipated season that was categorically set up by winning the Big 12 last December.
Kenny Dillingham has done the unthinkable - building a Sun Devil roster that fans both are proud of and look forward to- after years of disappointment under previous regimes.
The roster features Heisman Trophy hopeful Sam Leavitt, potential future first-round draft pick Jordyn Tyson, All-Big 12 selections C.J. Fite/Xavion Alford, and is guided by one of the most renowned coaching staffs in the nation.
ASU on SI predicts what will come of the three-game non-conference slate ahead of opening up year two as members of the Big 12.
Northern Arizona: 56-3 Win
The Northern Arizona program had quietly built up one of the better teams in the FCS in 2024 - challenging the University of Arizona in a 22-10 loss early last season.
Fortunately for Arizona State, the 2025 team is much deeper, coached much better, and possess more than one future NFL talent.
Arizona State will simply be too fast, strong, talented, and intricate for a result of that manner to occur.
@Mississippi State: 38-20 Win
The Bulldogs are an SEC team - albeit the one that is projected to finish last in the conference, which likely creates a challenge for the Sun Devils regardless of the overall quality of the team.
The game is also set to be played in Starkville, which typically generates one of the most underrated home crowds in all of college football.
The Sun Devils are in strong position to control this contest - regardless of "SEC physicality," a hostile road environment, or potential inclement weather.
Texas State: 38-14 Win
The Bobcats no longer roster star QB Jordan McCloud - that shrouds some uncertainty on the offense, but the trenches are much more built up here compared to other group of five teams.
The Arizona State offense should be coming into form by this point, and the defense is absolutely talented enough to overcome one of the biggest collective offensive lines in the nation.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Jordyn Tyson here, and on where Sam Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!