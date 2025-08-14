Justin Wodtly is Arizona State Sleeper
Two of the highest marks that Kenny Dillingham has received as head coach of the Arizona State football program have been in the staffs that he has assembled and the tireless work that has been done in the transfer portal.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and Xavion Alford are a trio of names that frequently get discussed when the portal is tied into this Sun Devil team. Many don't receive requisite attention from the outside.
Former Cincinnati DT Justin Wodtly is one of those names.
Wodtly came through in a major way on many occasions in 2024, but has spent the offseason training tirelessly to get even better - it hasn't gone unnoticed.
Sun Devil DL coach Diron Reynolds broke down how Wodtly's mental approach heading into his final collegiate season has been paramount in the growth that he's shown this offseason in post-practice media availability on Tuesday.
"I mean, I think he's taken the mental approach of it a whole lot better now. I think his game is starting to slow down for him, he's starting to see things for what they are, and now I think it's not just trying to survive, but he's able to thrive and help people around him."
"It's a different focus now. I mean, when a guy is getting in his senior year, there usually is a different focus, so I think he's more confident in where he is right now and the different things that we're asking him to do."
The impressive mental turn from the senior has been matched with a physical transformation as well - Wodtly has lost approximately 15 pounds in recent months per the official ASU roster. It has shown in practices, as he has been playing on the edge with a much higher frequency in recent weeks. The explosiveness is even more conspicuous this season while the strength remains roughly the same.
Expect Wodtly to be a major factor on a line that also features Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith, Elijah O'Neal, and many other talented players when the Sun Devils open up the season on August 30.
Read more on Wodtly's fellow defensive line member in C.J. Fite - particularly his media availability on Tuesday here, and check out ASU on SI's exclusive interview with the teams' star wide receiver in Tyson here.
