Breaking Down C.J. Fite's Tuesday Media Availability
TEMPE -- C.J. Fite is undeniably one of the best players on the 11th ranked Arizona State Sun Devils heading into the 2025 season.
The reigning All-Big 12 selection is heading into a junior season in which he is garnering significant attention from the NFL scouting community - the game-wrecking DT potentially holds as high of a ceiling as anyone on Kenny Dillingham's roster.
The star had a brief discussion with media after Tuesday's practice - a few highlights with some commentary is to follow below:
On if Fite recognizes the difference in explosiveness during fall practice and how it can positively impact him:
"100%. I'd say probably just my confidence, knowing, knowing, just adding to kind of my strength is knowing I could be explosive and have the strength also kind of figuring out my game with it. So having that is a big deal when finding myself in this game."
On the defense's passion and his growth as a leader:
"Yeah. I think our defense, really, our team just feeds off each other's energy. A big thing of our team is our passion we play with. So having that, and having the guys like (Jordan) Crook or (Myles) Rowser and to feed off the energy because they bring a lot of passion, a lot of energy through each play. Every day they have the same energy. So just be able to feed off of that when somebody having a bad day. You look to them, and there's multiple guys on the team, so everybody kind of helps each other in the aspect. I'd say, I know. I know when I was, when I when I can't speak."
"At times I was more in the back, just like talk to one person every once in a while. Now, I feel like at this point I can talk to a group. I'm still not the one that's gonna break down the huddle or get motivational speeches, but I know who to talk to. I know which groups I can touch more people on the team now, as I gain more respect throughout the team, so it's just kind of finding my role so having that perspective,"
Fite is the leader of the football program's FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) meetings, while also showing a jovial personality through stretches of practice. The junior is certainly a great personality and has grown more comfortable in a lead-by-example role.
On the progression the defensive line has shown:
"Obviously we have a lot to work on still, but just knowing that there's something fortunate degree to grow on. And obviously just being being used to the guys, having a having that chemistry with everybody, having that second, third year, really third year with most of the guys. So having that chemistry as well, you kind of feel each other out. You know each other, you know what kind of rusher. So it's just so you kind of learn more about each other. So I think that plays a big role, but also how they work."
The defensive line group is as deep as it has been in Tempe in some time. Diron Reynolds has built a talented, connected, hungry group - and all of the top players on the line are in the best shape they have been in since joining the program.
On his growth as a pass rusher over the offseason:
"I'm starting to figure out who I am as a pass rusher. The first few years, I feel like I was trying to, trying to figure myself out and figure out what what worked best for me, and I kind of became more comfortable and in that aspect knowing, knowing who I am, and just being comfortable with the certain rushes, knowing I'm about to do and not just going out there without a plan."
Fite's growth as a player and person has been incredibly satisfying to watch - the next step in the Texas native's growth as a future pro athlete is to generate consistent pressure on the opposing QB from the inside. He is well on his way to becoming a consistent force in that department after flashing the ability a season ago.
