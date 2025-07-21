40 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State football is quietly approaching the start of the 2025 campaign - game one is just under six weeks away.
The 2025 season is set to begin 40 days from now - the first contest is set to be played on August 30 against in-state foe Northern Arizona.
In honor of the 40 day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player that has worn the number 40 jersey during their time with the program.
Emery Harper (50)
John H. Johnson (52)
Bob Green (53)
Cliff Jensen (54)
Dan Beard (56-57)
Bill Kendrick (58-59)
Don Hampton (60-61)
Jim Milliron (62-63)
Jesse Fleming (64-66)
Jon Perry (67)
Oscar Dragon (69-71)
Alex Stencel (72)
Mike Haynes (74-75)
Mike Harris (76-78)
John Sprein (80-81)
Vyn Goodman (82)
Mike Davies (83)
Vince Amoia (85)
Bryan Hooks (88)
Brad Williams (89)
David Tisdell (90)
Nick Cornell (91)
Barry Bacon (92-93)
Mike White (94)
Adam Archuleta (97-00)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons - which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Sam Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the 2025 Sun Devil season being under six weeks away from starting when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!