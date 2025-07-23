ASU Has a Quarterback Decision for When Sam Leavitt Leaves
What happens to Cameron Dyer? You know, the four-star athlete who just enrolled at Arizona State in time for the spring?
No matter what, it’s apparent that Dyer will be watching the whole season from the sidelines recovering from ACL surgery. But what happens afterward?
For the first two seasons of high school, he was a quarterback, and then while being recruited, he switched to wide receiver — a decision that he claims was “the toughest decision” he ever had to make.
But then as he led his high school, La Cueva, to the state title, coach Kenny Dillingham was so enamored with how he led an offense that he convinced him to revert back to quarterback.
Now, that’s all fine and dandy, until you may have forgotten one little thing.
Jake Fette.
The four-star quarterback is a 2026 commit, and he has a lot of fans — not just in the coaching staff, but ASU fans alike. He recently took part in the Elite 11 showcase, an event where the top quarterbacks in high school get together and compete in skills competitions.
Whatever happens after this season remains to be seen. But it’s hard to ignore that ASU may be put in an uncomfortable position.
Or it could work out the way Dyer had originally intended to when he committed to ASU — and he becomes a wide receiver again.
Regardless, the flip-flopping can only happen so much to a point where it may start to hinder the player, so coaches may want to be careful with how they handle him.
The one thing you can expect from Dyer though, is that he has a dog-like mentality. During the high school state title game in New Mexico, Dyer suffered that said torn ACL — but still played through it.
His school, La Cueva, ended up losing the title game 26-8, but the way Dyer stuck with it will always stay with coaches.
Not only does he have the innate capability to lead an offense, but him being a dual threat is what separates him from the pack. Having that speed to not only extend plays, but to create opportunities as a rusher will make a drastic difference.
Suffering the ACL injury won’t be much of a problem to his athleticism. Athletes recover from ACL injuries all the time, and they get back to where they left off. The rehab is a pain, but the return is more than doable.
Either way, once Sam Leavitt leaves town to go to the NFL, it puts Arizona State into an incredibly interesting position.
Who takes the reins as the quarterback of the future?
