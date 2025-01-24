Arizona State's top 2025 football recruit has knee surgery
Arizona State's top class of 2025 high school football recruit will have to wait a little longer to suit up for the Sun Devils.
Cam Dyer, a 4-star quarterback prospect out of La Cueva High School in New Mexico, injured his right knee in La Cueva's state semifinal victory over Las Cruces in late November. Despite the injury, Dyer finished the game — then returned the next week to lead La Cueva against Cleveland in the NMAA 6A state championship game.
A dual-threat quarterback, Dyer was rendered largely immobile by the knee injury and limited to being a pocket passer in La Cueva's 26-8 championship game loss. Playing on one leg, he was just 6-of-27 for 85 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed 9 times for 36 yards.
On Thursday, Dyer posted a post-surgery photo on social media of his knee propped on two pillows, with a big brace and an ice machine hooked up. The extent of his injury and a recovery timeline has not been released.
Dyer graduated early from La Cueva and enrolled at Arizona State for the spring semester. He initially committed to Arizona State as a wide receiver, but Kenny Dillingham was so impressed with his development at quarterback that he said Dyer would have a chance to compete at QB.
An imposing athlete at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Dyer was a three-sport star at La Cueva, competing in basketball and track and field as well. He compiled 3,842 total yards and 51 touchdowns during his senior football season.