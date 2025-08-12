All Sun Devils

Observations, Takeaways From Tuesday's Arizona State Practice

The Sun Devils had another strong day of fall camp.

Kevin Hicks

Defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) and offensive lineman Xander Ruggeroli (60) run through drills at Sun Devils spring football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields on April 1, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz.
Arizona State football had another successful day of practice on Tuesday - with the offense taking charge after a consistent stretch of the defense dominating for the most part.

ASU on SI takes a dive into standout players, general observations, and overall takeaways from the two hour practice below:

Standouts From Monday's Practice:

  • Jaren Hamilton
  • Justin Wodtly
  • Jalen Moss
  • Kyson Brown
  • Xavion Alford

Observations/Notes From Practice

  • Scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins were in attendance at practice.
  • Leavitt continues to show playmaking ability - had a pair of impressive scrambles when pocket collapsed. Leavitt also threw an incredible pass on a sideline shot to Malik McClain early on in the offense-defense part of practice.
  • Jesus Gomez had another strong day - particularly knocking down a 40 yard field goal indoors.
  • Kanye Udoh continues to work on receiving chops and continues to look more comfortable by the day.
  • Ben Coleman lined up at LG again, also took snaps at center.
  • Freshman QB Cameron Dyer was participating in throwing drills, looking sharp while seeking to be fully cleared to play.
  • Khamari Anderson/Ia excelling in red zone action. Ia also secured a downfield grab in zone from Jeff Sims.
  • Moss deep sideline shot on Offense-defense portion of practice, also found soft spot in zone later in practice. Third catch of the session was about 25 yards downfield. Moss capped it off with a touchdown in the situational red zone drill. Chamon Metayer secured an acrobatic catch 20 yards downfield.
  • Xavion Alford interception in end zone covering Kyson Brown.
  • Jaren Hamilton caught a 60 yard touchdown over the top. Incredible throw from Leavitt and play on the ball by Hamilton over CB Montana Warren.

General Takeaways

  • K. Brown appears to be separating himself in the RB postion battle.
  • The TE position group is an incredibly deep and talented unit - Jason Mohns has done an incredible job.
  • The EDGE position group continues to impress on a consistent basis. The pass rush should not be a major point of concern in 2025 compared to last year.

Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.

