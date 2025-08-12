Observations, Takeaways From Tuesday's Arizona State Practice
The Sun Devils had another strong day of fall camp.
Arizona State football had another successful day of practice on Tuesday - with the offense taking charge after a consistent stretch of the defense dominating for the most part.
ASU on SI takes a dive into standout players, general observations, and overall takeaways from the two hour practice below:
Standouts From Monday's Practice:
- Jaren Hamilton
- Justin Wodtly
- Jalen Moss
- Kyson Brown
- Xavion Alford
Observations/Notes From Practice
- Scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins were in attendance at practice.
- Leavitt continues to show playmaking ability - had a pair of impressive scrambles when pocket collapsed. Leavitt also threw an incredible pass on a sideline shot to Malik McClain early on in the offense-defense part of practice.
- Jesus Gomez had another strong day - particularly knocking down a 40 yard field goal indoors.
- Kanye Udoh continues to work on receiving chops and continues to look more comfortable by the day.
- Ben Coleman lined up at LG again, also took snaps at center.
- Freshman QB Cameron Dyer was participating in throwing drills, looking sharp while seeking to be fully cleared to play.
- Khamari Anderson/Ia excelling in red zone action. Ia also secured a downfield grab in zone from Jeff Sims.
- Moss deep sideline shot on Offense-defense portion of practice, also found soft spot in zone later in practice. Third catch of the session was about 25 yards downfield. Moss capped it off with a touchdown in the situational red zone drill. Chamon Metayer secured an acrobatic catch 20 yards downfield.
- Xavion Alford interception in end zone covering Kyson Brown.
- Jaren Hamilton caught a 60 yard touchdown over the top. Incredible throw from Leavitt and play on the ball by Hamilton over CB Montana Warren.
General Takeaways
- K. Brown appears to be separating himself in the RB postion battle.
- The TE position group is an incredibly deep and talented unit - Jason Mohns has done an incredible job.
- The EDGE position group continues to impress on a consistent basis. The pass rush should not be a major point of concern in 2025 compared to last year.
