When Will Arizona State Lose First Game?
Arizona State has an undeniably lofty set of expectations heading into the 2025 season after securing a Big 12 title in their inaugural season in the league a year ago.
The Sun Devils are expected to repeat as conference champs by many in the media industry - with the potential to go 12-0 on the table according to some.
The inevitable string of skeptics remain despite the ample amount of returning talent, the continuity within the coaching staff, and a schedule that generally fares well for the Sun Devils.
Brad Crawford of CBS Sports has an unconventional opinion - as he believes the Sun Devils will lose their first game on the road against Mississippi State in week two of the season.
"College football's most shocking upset in September may happen in Starkville during Week 2. Beating an SEC opponent in a true road setting is not an easy task and buried within Arizona State's impressive run to the playoff last fall was a comeback win over Mississippi State early that really seemed to take the wind out of the sails for the Bulldogs under first-year coach Jeff Lebby. The Sun Devils are a legitimate league title contender again with Sam Leavitt under center, but they may have to get there after overcoming a shocking nonconference loss."
For starters, the Sun Devils did not secure a comeback victory over the Bulldogs last season. Arizona State took a 27-3 lead into halftime before taking the foot off the gas in the second half. Mississippi State eventually only lost 30-23, but never had the ball with a chance to even the score.
Secondly, the Bulldogs are widely considered to be at the very bottom of the SEC this season. They still are a team in that conference and deserve respect, but Arizona State hypothetically would finish significantly higher in the same conference. The talent gap is just too high - the Bulldogs may only get a real shot to win if inclement weather comes into play on that September 6th night.
Arizona State begins the season with Northern Arizona on August 30 before hitting the road to face Mississippi State. They close out non-conference play on September 13 against Texas State.
