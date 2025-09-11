Arizona State's Jimeto Obigbo Set to Play Former Team
Arizona State is gearing up to conclude non-conference play with a home battle against Texas State this coming Saturday.
The Sun Devils are coming off of a majorly disheartening loss to Mississippi State in which the program played a first half that was labeled by many as one of the worst in the Kenny Dillingham era.
Now, the attention is strictly on the Bobcats - with another wrinkle in the meeting in the fray.
That is the reunion between Sun Devil LG Jimeto Obigbo and his former program in the Bobcats.
Obigbo transferred to Arizona State in the portal window last season after two seasons at Texas State - missing much of the 2024 season due to injury.
Coach Dillingham unveiled the process behind Obigbo becoming a Sun Devil over the offseason via the transfer portal - crediting LT Josh Atkins with vouching for the guard when the opportunity arose.
"Skrilla (Atkins) and him were buddies growing up, who went in the portal and watched his tape from before and is talented. And then we ask any player said yes, and then all of a sudden, he comes in. I win starting job. So as simple as that, can you, can he play here? You know, I leaned a lot on our current players when it comes to portal kids, in terms of who they know, because I'm going to get to meet a kid once, maybe twice and decide if he's going to join our program. I want to know what our players think about it. So I think struggle was the biggest."
Sun Devil OL coach Saga Tuitele summed things up about the reunion with a straightforward statement.
"You know, when you prepare for a game, I always tell them you gotta prepare consistent. You have to have your routine... Emotions can't run and control you. I'm sure he's naturally going to be fired up, but my job is to make sure that he's playing with passion and not emotion."
The Sun Devils and Bobcats are set to kickoff shortly after 7:30 P.M. Arizona time on Saturday night.
