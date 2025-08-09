Takeaways From Arizona State's Maroon-Gold Scrimmage
The 2025 edition of Camp Tontozona is now in the rearview mirror for Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils after the Maroon and Gold scrimmage came to a conclusion on Saturday morning.
The Sun Devils finish the third trip to Payson under Dillingham with a bit more clarity when it comes to potential depth chart slotting, faith in a talented defense under Brian Ward, and other factors - here are a few points that fans can take out of the Saturday that was.
- Sun Devil fans are absolutely enthralled with the 2025 squad - Jakob Brooks of SunDevilSource reported that cars were lined up a mile out from the camp and fans began to enter the facility at 6:30 in the morning - a full two-plus hours ahead of the start of the game.
- Chamon Metayer, Jordyn Tyson, and Malik McClain all sat out of the scrimmage. Coach Dillingahm said that Metayer is in 'precautionary concussion protocol' - while the others are dealing with minor issues that won't linger.
- Freshman tight end A.J. Ia and redshirt freshman Jaren Hamilton were the lone touchdowns of Saturday's scrimmage. Both underclassmen have been standouts throughout camp to this point and are potentially playing their way into consistent playing time.
- Backup QB Jeff Sims continues to look sharp in year two of being in the offense. Sims was the quarterback on the TD toss to Ia.
- C.J. Fite and Jordan Crook made back-to-back goal line stops in a day that was overall dominated by the defense - as stated previously, the Sun Devil offense only mustered two touchdowns during the duration of the scrimmage.
- Arizona State Athletic Director Graham Rossini confirmed that the indoor practice facility that Dillingham revealed the program is raising funds to build is at the top of his priority list in the near future in terms of what the AD is looking to accomplish.
The first game of the season is set to be played against Northern Arizona exactly three weeks from today. Kickoff is at 7 P.M. Arizona time.
