Arizona State Star Named Preseason All-American
The 2025 Arizona State football season i fast approaching - it is now nearly three weeks from the opening kickoff against Northern Arizona on August 30.
Kenny Dillingham's third season at the helm as head coach is coming with a completely new set of expectations - a major driving force behind the shift in perception has been the rise of Jordyn Tyson from promising underclassmen to one of the best players in the nation.
His redshirt sophomore season saw 1,110 yards and 10 touchdowns of production in 12 games before a shoulder injury ended his season. Now, Tyson is healthy and the perception around him heading into the new campaign is as positive as ever.
Tyson was named to Sporting News' All-American team as one of three wide receivers alongside Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams.
More on Tyson's case below:
"Tyson (6-1, 195) had his 2024 season cut short because of a collarbone injury, but he still finished with 75 catches for 1,098 yards and 10 TDs. Tyson is not just a deep threat. He caught five TDs on intermediate passes, and he had five games with 100 yards or more. Tyson will maintain a strong connection with Sam Leavitt while the Sun Devils' bid to defend their Big 12 championship."
Tyson is set to play under Super Bowl winning wide receiver Hines Ward for a second season, while the rejuvenated position group around him is sure to provide significant support.
Jalen Moss is a premier possession receiver and will be reliable in the short game. Malik McClain provides a big body that isn't rostered elsewhere. Jaren Hamilton has proven to be a much more well-rounded receiver than some would believe during offseason camp.
Most important is the return of Sam Leavitt - the duo formed an instant connection to begin 2024 and never looked back - they now enter the upcoming campaign as perhaps the best QB/WR pair in the nation.
Read more on the football program - particularly the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and on if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson's ability to be an All-American and high draft pick in next April's draft when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!