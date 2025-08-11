Observations, Takeaways From Monday's Arizona State Practice
TEMPE -- The 11th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils are now fully putting the 2025 edition of Camp Tontozona in the rearview mirror.
Kenny Dillingham's program returned to practice in Tempe on Monday and began the session in a poor manner - the head coach was very vocal about that in media availability afterwards.
The team ended up bouncing back and putting another strong day of work forward by the end of practice - standouts and overall observations are to follow.
Standouts From Monday's Practice:
- Sam Leavitt
- Adrian "Boogie" Wilson
- Malik McClain
- Chamon Metayer
Observations/Notes From Practice:
- NFL scouts from the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams were in attendance.
- The offensive line was very vocal and physical during today's position drills - presumed starting center Ben Coleman also participated in portions of practice at his former position at guard.
- McClain was the recipient of an approximately 50-yard deep shot in the early stages of the offense-defense portion of practice indoors.
- Metayer was consistent throughout the parts of practice in which he participated - just days after Dillingham alluded to the starting TE being in precautionary concussion protocol.
- Jordyn Tyson returned to practice after being held out of 11-on-11 practice at Camp Tontozona on Friday and the Maroon/Gold scrimmage on Saturday.
- Leavitt looked incredibly comfortable for the most part, once again utilizing his athleticism and big-arm to his advantage.
- "Boogie" Wilson has been an undeniable standout over the last two weeks. The Washington State transfer has raised eyebrows within all corners of the coaching staff - with coach Dillingham even alluding to the fact that he has to see the field during the regular season.
- The Sun Devils are unbothered by being ranked 11th in the preseason AP Poll - the team is virtually unanimous in the mindset of taking things week-by-week
As fall practice rages on, the season opener grows closer - the Sun Devils are set to usher in the 2025 season on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
