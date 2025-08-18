Where Does Arizona State Land in CFB Simulation?
Arizona State is heading into the 2025 college football season as the presumed favorites to win the Big 12 conference - thus making it back to the College Football Playoff once again.
There are forces working against the Sun Devils despite retaining a vast majority of the coaching staff, 17 starting players from 2024, and the one and only Kenny Dillingham.
Among those factors is the loss of key players from a season ago in Heisman Trophy contender Cam Skattebo and nickel Shamari Simmons.
The other major point of intrigue surrounds just how much the rest of the conference has improved. Texas Tech, Baylor, and Utah are among the teams that have been discussed as major threats to the Sun Devils this season.
ESPN's Max Olson answered the question as to what will happen in the Big 12 in the most natural fashion - by simulating the 2025 season 25 different times on "College Football 26".
The results might come as a surprise to some - as the Sun Devils only won the conference four times, while Texas Tech dominated.
Big 12: Texas Tech (11), Arizona State (4), Baylor (2), Colorado (2), Iowa State (2), Kansas State (2), Utah (1), West Virginia (1)
Texas Tech is the first topic at hand when looking at the results of the excersice - the Red Raiders have frequently been described as the most talented team in the Big 12 outside of the Sun Devils, and the two programs are set to square off once again this season.
The Sun Devils are also set to play Baylor, Colorado, Iowa State, Utah, and West Virginia out of this crop of conference winners. The Buffaloes and Mountaineers would be major surprises if they were to actually win the conference come December - while the other programs are among the favorites outside of Arizona State.
Iowa State and Kansas State are set to play each other this coming Saturday - a full week before the Sun Devils usher in their season - in what should serve as a litmus test for the Big 12 at-large.
