Will Arizona State be Impacted by SEC Schedule Change?
Arizona State football and head coach Kenny Dillingham are attempting to make a foray into regular national relevance after impressing the nation in a narrow Peach Bowl loss to national powehouse Texas earlier this year.
A piece of the equation when it comes to national relevance has been the non-conference schedule featuring SEC powers over the next several years - with Texas A&M, Florida, Louisiana State, and the aforementioned Texas being the four programs that the Sun Devils are set to square off with after Mississippi State in 2025.
That arrangement has potential to fall apart in the near future due to a recent SEC vote to change the conference schedule to nine games.
From On3's Brett McMurphy:
"Behind a “hard push” from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, the league’s presidents voted Thursday to add a ninth conference game starting in 2026."
The nine-game conference slate will likely make many SEC teams face an even more challenging 12-game season, which could put some of the Arizona State schedule in jeopardy.
SEC schools are still required to schedule a team between the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, or Notre Dame - but a program that will typically be on the fringes of the CFP such as Texas A&M and Florida will be heavily incentivized to schedule a lower-level Power Four program in place of the Sun Devils - in an effort to pad the win total.
Texas and LSU may not be as compelled to make schedule changes, as the games are more down the line - and both programs are widely considered to be ones that will be regular fixtures in the CFP, but the change to nine-games is something that has to be monitored regardless.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham and AD Graham Rossini would be tasked with finding high-level opponents in other leagues if a drastic change to the schedule became a reality, as the Sun Devils are clearly attempting to face challenging slates rather than run away from it.
For now, Arizona State is set to travel to College Station, Texas next September for a battle against Texas A&M.
