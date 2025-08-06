Kenny Dillingham Discusses Importance of Camp Tontozona
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football team is officially up at Camp Tontozona - and are scheduled to be up in the Payson area until Saturday after two days of practice in Tempe.
Both practices went fairly smoothly - something that Kenny Dillingham obviously hopes extends to what will be the only opportunity the fanbase has to see the upcoming team before the season opener.
Coach Dillingham was very pointed when asked about what "Camp T" means to him in Monday's post-practice media availability.
"Yeah, I love it. I love the camaraderie of it. I just love it. I mean, that's what it's about. That's how you build a team is you make memories. My favorite photo other than my wedding photo... is that photo on the field (at Camp T) of the entire team with the background right before we sang the fight song... If you could sum up college football in a photo, it's that image."
The foundations of the camp go all the way back to legendary Sun Devil head coach Frank Kush - who first took his team up north in 1959. That turned into an annual trip that has been honored by the vast majority of coaches to come after.
Now, Dillingham is in the same position and has the unique ability of holding a lifelong connection to Arizona State - which makes the week even more special compared to those who were head coach in the past.
As for the competition that is to ensue - several position battles will continue to rage on ahead of the scheduled Maroon and Gold scrimmage on Saturday. Those spots include running back - where a three-man scramble for the starting role is still in place between Kyson Brown, Raleek Brown, and Kanye Udoh. The nickelback spot is also a battle to watch - presumably between Montana Warren and Kyndrich Breedlove.
It is also the only opportunity fans will have to see Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and other stars to play in game-like action before the season opening game on August 30.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the positive factors that Camp Tontozona provides for the Arizona State program when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!