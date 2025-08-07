Kenny Dillingham Set on Continuing to Build ASU's Identity
Kenny Dillingham has been an undeniable revelation for the Arizona State football program in a relative brief period of time.
The alum of Arizona State accepted the head coaching position in November of 2022 when the program was in an incredibly challenging period of time.
The now-35 year old has embraced the traditions that he grew up around - including the yearly trip to Camp Tontozona.
The 2025 rendition of the Sun Devil program arrived at camp on Tuesday and partook in day one of practice on Wednesday - Dillingham was adamant that only positive things come out of the several days that they spend up north.
"It's not just a football thing - this is an Arizona State thing. I mean, this is not just for our football team, this is for the fans... this is what they bring their kids to... dad, uncle, grandpa, mom, cousin... we're going to drive up, we're going to watch Saturday - it's kind of a tradition. It's something that everybody can grab onto, not just the football team."
Dillingham's approach has been a major factor behind a turnaround that happened nearly overnight. There are many factors that are in play, but the extreme emphasis on re-engaging the fanbase has been vital. The program wouldn't be where it is at currently without making fans a priority once again.
Other factors include the belief in team-building, adapting to the modern landscape of collegiate football, and valuing each player on the roster - all of which relate to Camp Tontozona to varying degrees.
Ultimately, the identity of Arizona State is a reflection of Dillingham's passion, drive, and unbridled consistency - this week of camp is an extension.
As for the season at hand, the Sun Devils open the regular season on August 30 when they take on Northern Arizona in a tune-up before taking to the road to face SEC foe Mississippi State on September 6.
Read more on Jordyn Tyson being named to a preseason watch list for a prestigious award here, and on why Sam Leavitt's growth is one of the major developments to watch at Camp Tontozona here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Dillingham's impact on the Sun Devil program in under three years, and on what he can accomplish in the future when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!