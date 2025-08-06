Sam Leavitt's Growth is Focal Point of Camp Tontozona
Sam Leavitt is one of many high-level players on the 2025 Arizona State football team.
Sun Devil head coach Kenny Dillingham took a chance on Leavitt at the conclusion of his first season as head coach and reaped the benefits of the faith shown in him.
Now, Leavitt looks to take another leap forward from great college quarterback to Heisman winner and top five NFL draft pick.
The first and last opportunity for fans to see Leavitt in action before the season opener on August 30 is in Saturday's Maroon and Gold scrimmage at Camp Tontozona on Saturday - Dillingham already sees the future when it comes to where the 20 year old can go.
"Sam's going to play on Sundays. There is zero doubt in my mind. Sam's an NFL player...He's going to be the face of Sun Devil football. Everyone wants to talk about me. I suck if I don't have a quarterback."
While those who have seen Leavitt in action on a frequent basis see the foundation that is in place, it would be nice to see some potential questions get shored up and strengths that get expanded on over the course of this week.
Areas to Watch for Leavitt
- Slight mechanical kinks - namely footwork.
- How long Leavitt holds onto the ball. The field general stayed in the pocket too long at times in his freshman season.
- How the QB navigates having more freedom in year two of having Marcus Arroyo at OC. Dillingham has stressed the idea of making life easier for Leavitt in terms of down and distance compared to last season.
Areas Where Leavitt has Potential to Reach Elite Status in
- Leavitt's arm talent can reach another level. He already possesses an NFL arm based off of pure strength, but the addition of Jaren Hamilton has potential to push the former even further when it comes to making throws at different angles, slots, etc.
- Leavitt's athleticism is natural and borderline great for a quarterback - there is world where his dual threat capabilities are untapped with more zone reads and designed runs in Arroyo's offense.
- Leavitt's ability to avoid disastrous plays was huge in the Arizona State offense last season. That will likely only improve as the continuity continues to grow over the next three months.
