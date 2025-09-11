Highlighting Kenny Dillingham's Wednesday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke with media for a third consecutive day on Wednesday following the Sun Devils' unfortunate loss at the hands of Mississippi State.
The Sun Devils now pivot towards the non-conference finale against Texas State on Saturday night - a matchup that the third-year head coach is anticipating heavily.
Arizona State on SI gathered highlights of the discussion below.
On Saturday's Game:
"I'm excited. I mean, I was excited to build on the second half of last week. You know, we played really good football there at the end the last, you know, two quarters, but really, really good football. So build on that. Play home really close to a sellout. Hopefully that turns into a sellout, so we have a great crowd and keep the home streak rocking."
Dillingham has has been open about the fact that the program is taking Texas State extremely seriously heading into this week after the Bobcats nearly won in the meeting between them last season. Still, it's difficult to not be confident in the prospects of winning with the roster that is at hand.
On Potential For Offense to Adjust:
"Yeah, we're not going to do anything different than what's been in our plans for the last 16 games, 15 games. I know people want us to completely change, but we're not we're just going to execute at a higher level. We're going to be able to get into more of a rhythm early so we can get to all the calls, so everything starts to complement each other. Goes back to the three and out thing. When you go three and out, you're never going to get everybody involved.
There's not enough touches, there's not enough rhythm. So we got to get early drive started to get new rhythm so we can get everybody touches, so we can move the ball around, so we can be efficient in another program, third downs, we got to improve on. Today was our best third down day, probably since last year for the offense, the success rate on third downs, the rhythm on the third downs, you know, hopefully that translates to getting we need that to translate."
Don't expect any major changes from the Sun Devil offense as the season progresses - just expect more efficiency and proficiency moving forward. Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, the run game, and the accompanying receiving threats should all improve within the context of Marcus Arroyo's offense.
On Missed Communications on Defense:
"Yeah, I mean, on the road game one you're going to have that it just sucks when you have it on a touchdown. You know, there's so many no team plays perfect. You just hope your communication issues are we had a communication bus, and they called tight zone cool. We wouldn't be talking about it, right?
And it would have been a gain of four and we wouldn't have talked about that. We could have left the same pump, but they happened to call four verts into our communication issue. That sucks, right? So sometimes these things happen, and that's the thing that makes football great, is sometimes you never even know they happen."
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's week two loss here, and on taking a dive into coach Dillingham's comments after the game here.
