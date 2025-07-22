39 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The much anticipated 2025 Arizona State season is approaching at an incredibly fast pace - Kenny Dillingham is set to open year three as head coach with a top 15 team in the nation in just over five weeks.
The Sun Devils are set to return Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, C.J. Fite and other high level players are accompanied by a coaching staff that is returning in its entirety as well, that has lent many to believe that the program is destined to repeat as Big 12 champions come December.
In honor of the 39 day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player that has worn the number 39 jersey during their time with the program.
Bill Hammer (50)
Clarence Olson (52)
John Jankans (53-54)
Mike Coffinger (55-56)
Manuel Avendano (66)
George Perry (76-77)
Rickey Washington (78-79)
Frank Rudolph (82-83)
Lawrence Moore (85-86)
Eric Crawford (87-91)
Marcus Soward (92)
Raenaurd Turpin (93)
Damien Richardson (94-97)
Al Williams (98-99-00-01-02)
Daniel Varvel (03)
Brett Nenaber (06-07)
Ryan Skorupka (08, 10)
Robert Nelson (12)
Malik Lawal (16-17-18)
George Hart III (21-22)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons - which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
