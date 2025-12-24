Arizona State Opponent Profile: Scouting Duke QB Darian Mensah

TEMPE -- The 8-4 Arizona State Sun Devils are on the precipice of finishing the 2025 season - a campaign that can be categorized as both a success and disappoint - with both being valid viewpoints.

Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils are set to participate in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against the ACC champion Duke Blue Devils on December 31 - a rematch of the same game that closed out the Sun Devils' 2014 season with 10 wins.

Duke has encoutnered a season of ups-and-downs, but have ultimately found success by winning seven games in ACC play - much of this has been due to redshirt sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah.

Mensah transferred to Duke from Tulane after the 2024 season - reportedly making north of $4 million in the process. He proved to be worth the investment and then some - to the point that Arizona State DC Brian Ward labeled the 6'3" gunslinger as "one of the best" players at the position that they have faced in 2025.

Arizona State on SI examines three key areas in which Mensah will challenge Ward's defense in come next Wednesday.

Arm Talent

Mensah's arm is simply one of the best out of draft-eligible quarterbacks at the FBS level.

I am so sure about Darian Mensah.pic.twitter.com/bgT2armxRJ — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) November 1, 2025

This extends beyond raw arm strength as well, as Mensah's ball placement is superb at all three levels - which is evidenced by his 67.9% completion percentage and 8.1 yards per attempt at the surface, while also reflecting in the tape.

Starting to review the upcoming QB class. Darian Mensah…YOU have my attention



Outrageous throw 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/crcIDKiEZD — K1SinceDay1 (@KSzn2021) December 15, 2025

Mensah has the ability to make nearly every throw in the book - in a clean pocket, off-platform with a hand in his face, on the run - he always seems to find a way to get the ball to the right receiver at the right moment.

IQ/Decision Making

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) reacts after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Menash's reliable decision making is one of the most conspicuously impressive areas of his collegiate career two seasons in as a starting player.

The redshirt sophomore has thrown just 11 interceptions in 736 passing attempts - an interception percentage of under 1.5% is the result.

Beyond the raw numbers also show a quarterback that doesn't frequently crack under pressure - he rarely makes fatal mistakes when facing blitzes, and frequently takes sacks instead of forcing the ball somewhere it shouldn't go.

The number two quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft should be Darian Mensah. Honestly, he would be the number one overall pick if we were making the decision. Every college football fan in the SEC wants him to transfer to their school for a reason.

Let’s take a look at him. His ball… pic.twitter.com/RvAAD9hHRS — 365xS&E (@365xsE) December 14, 2025

Mobility/Off-Script Playmaking

Mensah has only run for 79 yards and two touchdowns over two seasons - while he isn't a dynamic dual-threat talent to the degree of a Jayden Daniels or Marcus Mariota, he has displayed enough elusiveness/shiftiness/strong footwork to make him a viable play extender.

Mensah will not be mistaken for a dual threat QB, but he certainly has the consistent ability to create plays with his subtle athletic traits.

Darian Mensah showing off the wheels 😈 pic.twitter.com/DUlNATxahr — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) November 29, 2025

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .