Arizona State Fall Camp Standouts - Jordan Crook
C.J. Fite. Xavion Alford. Keyshaun Elliott. Keith Abney II. Those are just a few names of key defenders on the Arizona State defense that finished as a top five unit in the Big 12 in 2024.
Brian Ward's defense was relentless - giving up chunk plays at times, but also showing incredible fortitude in key moments of games and creating a great amount of turnovers on a consistent basis.
One of the players that forwarded that vision the most was Jordan Crook - who came to Tempe after a rocky 2023 season at Arkansas with his sights set on a fresh start.
Crook exceeded expectations in virtually every fashion last season. The now-senior started the season being held out the first three games due to injury before gradually being re-integrated into the lineup against Texas Tech.
Crook made a mark in numerous areas despite only securing one interception last season - that lone turnover created was in a key moment against Brigham Young.
The senior enters the 2025 season as a penciled-in starter alongside Elliott and has impressed virtually every step of the way during fall camp.
Observations that ASU on SI made in terms of Crook's growth during the offseason.
- Crook has become more physical during camp - putting pressure on the line, making his presence felt at the line of scrimmage, and excelling in skill development drills.
- Crook appears faster and more astute in camp - also has been a more vocal leader of the defense.
- Don't be surprised if Crook is more active in creating turnovers this season - the improved speed, comfortability in the system, and increased communication are all driving forces behind the potential for that result.
Crook has grown exponentially under LB coach A.J. Cooper and Ward - showing standout versatility, conspicuous leadership, and the unwavering willingness to be a disruptive force in any manner that is needed.
The first opportunity to watch Crook in action in the 2025 season is on August 30 - when the Sun Devils welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe.
