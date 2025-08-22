Arizona State Fall Camp Standouts - Kyson Brown
Arizona State football is now just eight days away from reaching a beginning.
The 11th-ranked Sun Devils are entering the season with heightened hopes to win the Big 12 both internally and externally - largely due to Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo.
Skattebo is off to the NFL after a historic 2024 season in Tempe, leaving a void at the spot.
Enter the trio of returning 2024 backup Kyson Brown, medical redshirt Raleek Brown, and Army transfer Kanye Udoh as the pieces that are in place for Shaun Aguano's position group.
K. Brown has had the upper hand in the three-way competition since the spring, and has seemingly continued to hold onto the advantage over the last three weeks.
The junior and one of the only Barrett Honors College students on the roster has been incredibly impressive on a variety of fronts despite Udoh's increased comfortability in the offense and R Brown's versatility/explosiveness.
Why K. Brown has impressed throughout fall camp:
- Brown has shown consistency and efficacy when it comes to the all-around ability as a runner. His contact balance, ball-carrier vision, ability to run in a variety of rushing lanes, and second gear that he has shown he can tangibly reach.
- Brown has been a reliable pass-catcher - both out of the backfield and downfield, displaying a route-running prowess that few backs hold.
- Brown has been a reliable and willing blocker - leveraging his clearly built-up frame in pass protection situations.
K. Brown seemingly created a highlight play on a daily basis at fall camp, and was as consistent as anyone else on the roster when it came down to positional drills and skill development.
Brown boasts a combination of in-game production - including a 100-yard performance against rival Arizona, consistency during off-season practices, and the willingness to be adaptable - all three have gifted him an upper-hand in the race to be the starting player at the position.
The first opportunity to watch Brown in action is on August 30 when the Sun Devils welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe.
