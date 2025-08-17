Predicting Who Wins Arizona State Position Battles
The 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils are now set to begin the new season in just 13 days.
The 11th-ranked Sun Devils are largely set to return the roster that took them to the College Football Playoff in 2024 - although there are some position battles that still remain.
Today, Arizona State on SI addresses three key battles that have raged through fall camp - with an ultimate verdict and rationale that accompanies the said verdict.
Running Back - Lean Kyson Brown
It's doubtful that the starting back this season will be a 'workhorse' in the same spirit that Cam Skattebo was - but the starter will likely hold the upper hand situationally.
K. Brown has presumably held the advantage throughout the offseason as the incumbent backup, although Raleek Brown has impressed as a dual threat back and Kanye Udoh has become more comfortable in the offense by the day during fall camp.
Ultimately, K. Brown appears to be a bit more explosive out of the backfield and has a bit more continuity in Marcus Arroyo's offense.
Third Receiver - Lean Malik Mcclain
Jordyn Tyson is the unquestioned 'Z' receiver, while Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss has the advantage when it comes to starting at the 'X' spot.
The 'Y" ultimately comes down to Jaren Hamilton - the breakout star of fall camp on the offensive side of the ball - or Malik McClain.
McClain has impressed during camp as well and his 6'5" frame gives Sam Leavitt a target that is a bit different from Tyson and Moss.
Expect a heavy dose of Hamilton in the week-by-week gameplan - even if McClain starts.
Nickelback - Lean Kyndrich Breedlove
The Purdue transfer Breedlove has been locked in competition with returning player Montana Warren to replace Shamari Simmons.
Both have had strong moments during fall camp, but Breedlove's experience and consistency very well could gift him an edge over Warren - both will see the field no matter who starts as well.
The Arizona State season is set to begin on August 30 - when the team welcomes Northern Arizona to Tempe.
