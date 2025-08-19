Observations, Takeaways From Tuesday's Arizona State Practice
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into the 2025 season opener - the battle with Northern Arizona is just 11 days away.
The Sun Devils participated in what was the final practice with open availability of fall camp before beginning preparation for the Lumberjacks over the weekend.
The 11th ranked Arizona State team appears to be prepared to begin the season on both sides of the ball - the offense and defense truly have potential to both be among the best units in all of college football.
ASU on SI has one final practice report to break before Saturday's game prep:
Standouts From Monday's Practice
- Running Back group
- Sam Leavitt
- Chamon Metayer
- Krew Jackson
Observations/Notes
- A scout from the Jacksonville Jaguars was in attendance at practice.
- Raleek Brown, Kyson Brown, and Kanye Udoh all had periods of standing out - whether it was receiving the ball or breaking a run between the tackles.
- Leavitt continues to take command of the offense - highlight plays of the day included a 35 yard touchdown toss to Chamon Metayer along with spinning out of pressure from Elijah O'Neal, reversing the field, and scoring a touchdown on the ground.
- K. Jackson intercepted Jeff Sims midway through practice. Sims rebounded by throwing a well-placed touchdown to Jason Brown Jr. late in the day.
- Jordyn Tyson made an incredible one-handed catch for a touchdown while being held by CB Keith Abney II.
General Takeaways
- Dillingham stated that the team will be practicing in a humidified Verde Dickey Dome for the next few days to simulate what it may be like to play a road game against Mississippi State or Baylor.
- The offensive line and defensive line had a spirited potion of practice when the groups squared off against each other in simulated pass-rush situations.
- Sun Devil OC Marcus Arroyo believes that the offense is prepared for game one of the season - having many positive things to say about his unit in his media availability.
