Observations, Notes From Arizona State's Saturday Scrimmage
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season is now under two weeks from kicking off - the first game against FCS foe Northern Arizona is set to be played on August 30.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham held a scrimmage for his team on Saturday night inside of Mountain America Stadium in preparation for the game that is to be in short order - ASU on SI was in attendance for the roughly hour-long battle.
Biggest Highlights From the Scrimmage
- Nikko Klemm pick six off of Christian Hunt - Klemm read the play the entire way and struck at the right moment.
- Raleek Brown 65 yard rushing touchdown.
- Jesus Gomez long range field goal.
General Observations
- Leavitt connected with Tyson at least five times - the duo is only growing with time.
- R. Brown really impresed for the most part - was the best RB on the field.
- It was another strong day for the Sun Devil pass rush - Prince Dorbah, Clayton Smith, and Justin Wodtly all displayed definitive moments of force.
- The offense suffered too many operational penalties - false starts, holdings, etc.
- Leavitt continues to utilize athleticism in the right manner and looked fairly sharp outside of a pair of questionable decisions, including a deep shot to Malik McClain in triple coverage.
- Hunt made a great throw to Jaren Hamilton in middle of field for around 20 yards, made another one on the next drive to James Giggey for about the same gain.
- AJ Ia suffered a key drop on 3rd & goal.
The Final Drive
- Kyson Brown reception in short game.
- Leavitt improvises out of broken pocket, scrambles for first down.
- Tyson on sideline for another first down.
- McClain in middle of field for ≈25 yards
- 42 yard FG Good as time expired
The general takeaway from the night that was is that the defense continues to appear to be farther along relative to the offense - all three levels of DC Brian Ward's group look in game speed and are all sufficiently deep.
The offense still had moments, but it might take a game or two to figure out how to navigate life without Skattebo fully.
