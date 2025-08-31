LIVE UPDATES: Arizona State Opens Season vs NAU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have officially opened up the 2025 season against FCS foe Northern Arizona.
The 11th-ranked Sun Devils entered the game as a massive favorite - and are in strong position to capitalize as one of the most talented teams in the nation.
A live breakdown of the game as it is happening is below.
Arizona State captains tonight: Clayton Smith, Ben Coleman, Josh Atkins, Jacob Rich Kongaika
First Quarter
Offensive Players lined up for first snap: Sam Leavitt, Kyson Brown, Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Moss, Malik McClain, Chamon Metayer, Max Iheanachor , Kyle Scott, Ben Coleman, Jimeto Obigbo, Josh Atkins
Defense: C.J. Fite, Jacob Rich Kongaika, Clayton Smith, Prince Dorbah, Keyshaun Elliott, Jordan Crook, Keith Abney II, Javan Robinson, Myles "Ghost" Rowser, Xavion Alford, Montana Warren
12:13 - LT Josh Atkins goes down with injury, was able to walk off on own power.
10:44 - RB Raleek Brown scores first Arizona State touchdown of the season in a 6-yard run down the middle. Drive lasted 2:44.
5:26 - Kyson Brown carried a fake punt rush for 34 yards inside the NAU 20 yard line.
5:06 - Jordyn Tyson catches 20-yard touchdown after getting wide open down the seam in the middle of the field. Arizona State takes 14-0 lead.
3:34 - Safety Myles "Ghost" Rowser called for hands-to-face penalty, Northern Arizona takes ball inside of ASU 10 yard line.
2:14 - Arizona State secured goal-line stand, take over at their own eight yard line.
Northern Arizona ended the first frame with a 3rd and 11 from the Sun Devils' 16 yard line.
Second Quarter
14:14 - Northern Arizona nets 31 yard field goal.
Arizona State leads 14-3.
11:21 - LB Zyrus Fiaseu bats down 3rd down pass at line of scrimmage, nearly intercepts ball. Sun Devils receive ball back at 11:13
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
