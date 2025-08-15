Observations, Takeaways From Friday's Arizona State Practice
TEMPE -- The 11th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils took to the practice field and the Verde Dickey Dome on Friday morning to wind down week three of fall practices - they are set to officially cap off the week with one final scrimmage in front of media on Saturday evening.
Arizona State on SI was in attendance for the entirety of practice - gathering notes, observations, and singling out standouts from the day that was.
Friday's practice report is below:
Standouts From Friday's Practice:
- Sam Leavitt/Jeff Sims
- Khamari Anderson/Cameron Harpole
- Jordyn Tyson
- Prince Dorbah
Observations/Notes from Practice
- Scouts from 6 NFL teams were in attendance - Washington Commanders, New York Giants, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, and the Baltimore Ravens were represented.
- Zac Swanson back in skill development/position drill part of practice.
- D-line continues to look to be explosive.
- Cameron Dyer continues to look more comfortable in a ramp-up from injury.
- Special teams looking to be in good form - Jesus Gomez continues to impress as incoming kicker.
- Sims made several impressive throws, looks to be ready to step in if needed this season. The highlight throw of the day was a deep shot down the seam to freshman RB Demarius Robinson.
- Khamari Anderson came up with impressive over-the-shoulder grab in red zone drills. Anderson's connection with Leavitt continues to look strong.
- Tyson came up with 2 drops early in the offense-defense portion of practice, but bounced back in a massive way - dominating the middle of the field and securing a 60-yard deep shot from Leavitt for a touchdown.
- Harpole made several impressive catches, including an acrobatic grab 15 yards downfield in the latter part of practice
General Takeaways
- The tight end group continues to be an undeniable strength of the roster - and has throughout fall camp. Jason Mohns has done an incredible job with the group.
- Raleek Brown was taking more snaps with the first team today - does that mean anything?
- The team appears to be ready for the opening game of the season - even two weeks out from kickoff.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!