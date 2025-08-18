Observations, Takeaways From Monday's Arizona State Practice
TEMPE -- The 11th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils had another successful day of practice on Monday - which was day one of three in the final week of fall camp ahead of the August 30 season opener.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham was once again pleased with what he saw from the team as a whole in general, and ASU on SI chronicled the entire practice - from standouts to general takeaways.
The Monday practice report below:
Standouts From Monday's Practice:
- Nyland Green
- Montana Warren
- Tight End Position
- Zac Swanson
Observations/Notes
- Scouts from the San Fransisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals were in attendance.
- Sun Devil nickelback Montana Warren secured a pick six
- Sam Leavitt connected with Khamari Anderson for two touchdowns in situational red-zone drills. AJ Ia and Cameron Harpole also secured scores. Chamon Metayer continues to be a stabilizing force and impressed himself.
- DL group continues to impress.
- The Sun Devil support staff set up a basketball hoop mid-practice to run a game of speed between the position groups - coach Dillingham stated that the group that won would get to select the music that is played during practice for the next week. The defensive backs won.
- Swanson tipped pass during offense-defense drill - first work in live action play since April.
- Leavitt made an impressive throw down middle to McClain.
- Leavitt made an incredible back shoulder fade throw to Tyson - who secured an acrobatic catch over Abney in the corner of the end zone.
- Rodney Bimage and Nyland Green both secured interceptions in the latter portion of practice.
General Takeaways
- Arizona State DC Brian Ward has previously alluded to the fact that the starting DB group will see the field a lot during the season, but players such as Bimage and Green have made it difficult to hand them limited roles.
- Dillingham said after practice that very few position groups that starting roles are being competed for are set in stone - including the nickel spot between Warren and Kyndrich Breedlove.
- Dillingham believes OL Kyle Scott might be the best basketball player on the entire team.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Monday practice report when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!