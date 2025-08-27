Sun Devil Rising: Can Leavitt Make Heisman History?
San Leavitt has made a significant impact in Arizona. Leavitt has been placed on multiple preseason watch lists, and there has been chatter around Leavitt being a contender for a Heisman. This could be monumental for Arizona State, as they have never produced a Heisman Trophy winner.
USA Today Sports created a list of the eight leading Heisman trophy contenders for the college football season, which included Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, and Drew Allar. And Arizona State's very own Sam Leavitt.
“The sophomore should be up to the challenge after throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions in 2024.”
Leavitt’s Breakout Season Sparks ASU’s Heisman Hopes
Leavitt has found himself on many lists for a potential Heisman contender.
Leavitt has had an incredible impact on ASU’s football program, leading the team to an 11-3 record and the Big 12 championship.
Leavitt completed his first year at ASU as the school record holder for total offense by a freshman with an impressive 3,328 yards and second in program history in passing yards by a first-year student at 2,885. The 3,328 total yards of offense are eighth in ASU single-season history, regardless of class, a feat that leaves us all in awe of his talent and potential.
Leavitt was named the Big 12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year. The nation’s second-highest graded freshman player, true or redshirt, with 400 snaps on either side of the football by PFF (88.9), behind only Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith (89.8).
Leavitt is an intriguing contender for the Heisman Trophy this year. Leavitt had a breakout year last season during his first year as the starting quarterback.
After an impressive 2024 season where Leavitt ranked seventh among returning quarterbacks in passer rating, Leavitt returns to a more pass-focused offense under Kenny Dillingham.
Leavitt had big shows to fill after Cam Skattebo, and the shift toward early-down passing opened the door for Leavitt to showcase his arm talent and athleticism on a larger scale.
With Arizona State's expected rise in the Big 12 standings and a national spotlight that could grow with each win, Leavitt's Heisman case becomes even stronger.
The prospect of Leavitt's potential for national recognition is an exciting one for all Arizona State supporters and college football fans.
If Leavitt could lead the Sun Devils to yet another breakout season, Leavitt could prove that they weren't just a Cinderella story and become the first Heisman winner in school history.
This would not only make history but also cement Leavitt's status as a legend in Tempe.
