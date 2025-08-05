Takeaways, Observations From Day Six of Arizona State Fall Camp
TEMPE -- The second day of week two of fall camp for the 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils - the last practice session before the team heads up north to Payson for a four day stay at Camp Tontozona.
The practice was held at Mountain America Stadium for the second time and was a rather light session compared to what has previously been seen - position groups were split up for the most part with a light scrimmage to close things out
Standouts of Day 6
- Sam Leavitt
- C.J. Fite
- Malik McClain
- Jordyn Tyson
- Montana Warren
Miscellaneous Observations
- Practice began at around 9:15 and finished by 10:40 local time in preparation to make the trip north.
- Jesus Gomez has his first rough practice in fall camp - missed three kicks from my count
- McClain made an impressive catch in the corner of the end zone on the final play of practice.
- Fite continues to look strong and is showing out as a leader in a very conspicuous way.
- Khamari Anderson continues to line up with the second team more often than AJ Ia.
- Leavitt likely had his sharpest day yet - looked comfortable in different situations and was utilizing mobility well.
General Takeaways
- This is the most athletic and explosive the Sun Devil roster appears to be in years - from offensive line to the edge rushing group to the quarterback spot. Kenny Dillingham has built up a roster that is meant to be competing into January.
- The quarterback room is in good hands - as mentioned, Leavitt continues to look the part ahead of his season debut, while backup Jeff Sims has continued to get more comfortable by the day.
- The coaching staff was in great spirits - running backs coach Shaun Aguano walked past media and greeted every member mid-practice.
- There are still 25 days until the season opener, but the Arizona State squad truly does appear to be ready for game action - they could play a game tonight and not be overwhelmed
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
