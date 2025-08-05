Sun Devils' Sam Leavitt Receives Big 12 Praise
Sam Leavitt has become a potentially program-defining player for Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils over the last 12 months - in the best of ways.
Leavitt transferred to Tempe in December 2023 after one season at Michigan State and was largely seen as an afterhtought despite being a former four star talent in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
The former Spartan took full advantage of the opportunity to compete by securing the starting job very early on in the process - he wasn't officially named QB1 until shortly prior to the first game, but Jaden Rashada departing to Georgia was telling.
The 2024 season will go down as one of the stronger single season showings from a quarterback in the history of the program - 24 passing touchdowns, a Big 12 Freshman of the Year honor, and a near victory in the College Football Playoff entailed all of that.
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus has bought into the vision that Leavitt can replicate - perhaps even expand - what he accomplished a year ago in naming the signal caller to the site's All-Big 12 team.
Leavitt has competition in the form of Baylor's Sawyer Robertson, Texas Christian's Josh Hoover, and Iowa State's Rocco Becht - the former of the four remains the most battle-tested despite being younger.
The infrastructure is also in place for the redshirt sophomore to not only secure Big 12 Player of the Year - but to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation as well.
Leavitt has all of the tools to succeed on a consistent basis - a big arm, ample athleticism, and intangibles that just can't be taught. He also has an offensive line that returns four of five starting players from last season, a wide receiver group that has improved greatly from 2024, and a diverse running back room that OC Marcus Arroyo has potential to benefit from.
The first opportunity to see the second year starting quarterback in action is on August 30 when the Sun Devils welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe.
