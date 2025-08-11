BREAKING: Arizona State Ranked in Initial AP Poll
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season is nearly here - one major indication of this is the AP top 25 poll releasing on Monday morning.
While the meteoric rise from bottom-tier power four program to top 25 power was unforeseen this time last year, the staying power as a ranked team was fully expected this time around.
The Sun Devils came in as the 11th ranked team in the nation when the poll dropped at 9 A.M. local time - they are the highest ranked Big 12 squad and are just short of cracking the top 10 just months after concluding the 2024 season ranked seventh in the land.
This is the first time that the program is ranked in the preseason poll since 2021 - when Herm Edwards' squad that was headlined by QB Jayden Daniels was ranked 25th going into a season opening date with Southern Utah.
While some may argue that the Sun Devils were deserving of a top 10 placement, head coach Kenny Dillingham can't be displeased with the position his roster is in at the moment - 17 starting players from last season's team are back for another potential run to the Big 12 title.
Among those players is potential Heisman Trophy contender Sam Leavitt, All-Big 12 receiver Jordyn Tyson, star safety Xavion Alford, and game-wrecking DL C.J. Fite.
Other Observations, Takeaways From Poll Release:
- Arizona State is joined by fellow Big 12 programs Kansas State (17), Iowa State (22), and Texas Tech (23). Brigham Young, Utah, and Baylor are the first three teams that are on the outside looking in as far as the poll is concerned.
- Arizona State's next major home and home series (Texas A&M) is ranked 19th.
- The Sun Devils' Peach Bowl opponent in Texas is ranked number one.
- Arizona State is in prime position to jump into the top 10 by week two - as Clemson plays LSU and Miami is set to battle Notre Dame in week one.
Arizona State's 2025 season is set to begin on August 30 - when they welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe.
