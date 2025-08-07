Sam Leavitt Embraces Camp Tontozona
Arizona State is now up north for the next three days at Camp Tontozona - a trek that has been around for the football program since Frank Kush started the tradition in 1959.
Sam Leavitt is now going into year two as the Sun Devils' starting quarterback after beating out incumbent starter Jaden Rashada in spring camp and veteran competition Jeff Sims in fall camp - the now sophomore separated himself in the battle for good at Camp Tontozona according to many.
Now, Leavitt looks at the week up north with fondness and appreciates what it represents:
"Last year at this time I was still fighting for a job. I was still competing with Jeff (Sims). You know, had a lot of belief in myself, not a lot of people had belief in me leading up to this point, so it was definitely a different outlook. I came out here last night and did my stretching routine like I did last year and it was just a cool memory to get back to your roots and just... to get back in that mindset and understand the work you put in."
Leavitt's journey is one that should be respected by anyone who follows the game of football - a four star recruit that didn't receive an offer from his dream school (Oregon State), was the victim of a nightmare season at his eventual school (Michigan State), and faced countless critics when he transferred to play under Kenny Dillingham.
The talent the Oregon native possesses is tantilizing in and of itself. The confidence, maturity, and enthusiasm displayed by him is what has turned him into the face of ASU football ahead of the 2025 season - the words from camp on Wednesday just served as confirmation that Dillingham took an unrequited victory in the transfer portal.
The first opportunity to see the Heisman contender under the lights this season is on August 30.
