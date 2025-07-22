Sam Leavitt Discusses Manning Passing Camp, More
Sam Leavitt has experienced an incredible rise into stardom over the last 12 months as the starting quarterback at Arizona State - that much is certain.
The redshirt sophomore signal caller is entering another season in Tempe after being handpicked by Kenny Dillingham to take over the reigns of the program - the then-19 year old did just that and never looked back.
A 29 touchdown season that resulted in a Big 12 title has lead to Leavitt consistently being mentioned as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate along with potentially being a high level NFL draft prospect.
Leavitt is still looking to learn and grow through it all - as evidenced by a recent discussion with Justin LaCertosa of Cronkite Sports.
On participating in the Manning Passing Academy and getting to be around some of the best in the sport:
"Yeah, it was a great experience. You know, just being around them and understanding their approach and their experiences, the things that they go through."
On the conversation he had with the Mannings:
"Then, taking to Peyton and Eli, you know, and understanding what they did to get to the point that they are at and retain success and talking to GM's and seeing what they look forward to in quarterbacks and quarterback play. Overall, it's just a great experience."
The Manning Passing Academy is an incredible honor for anyone that has the fortune of being invited - it undoubtedly is a showcase of the upcoming crop of elite college quarterbacks that will eventually transform into franchise quarterbacks in the NFL.
Leavitt is on that trajectory at the moment, as he is wildly talented, unapologetically confident, and a leader that the locker room can gravitate towards.
Leavitt's second season in Tempe is set to begin on August 30 against Northern Arizona - it should be a strong opportunity to re-create the potent connection that was created with Jordyn Tyson from the start of 2024.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt's prospects this upcoming season and the potential to grow into an NFL quarterback in the coming months when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!