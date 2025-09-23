Daniel Jones's 'ManningCast' Appearance Got Off to Hilariously Awkward Start
Daniel Jones, the quarterback of the 3-0 Colts, appeared on the Week 3 edition of ESPN's ManningCast. Jones and Eli Manning were teammates on the Giants in 2019 when Jones was a rookie and Manning was in the final season of his career.
As for Peyton Manning, he was the starting quarterback in Indianapolis for 13 seasons which you would think most people would know, but it was unclear if Jones knew anything about that based on his reaction to Eli's introduction.
"Let's welcome in the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts and my former teammate Daniel Jones," said Manning. "D.J., your Colts are 3-0 and lead the NFL in scoring. My question is, do you agree with my take that you are already the greatest quarterback in Indianapolis Colts history?"
While Peyton laughed, Jones just smiled blankly and asked if that was really Eli's take. It is impossible to tell if he had any clue why Eli was asking that question. Was he uninformed or awkward? Did he not know whose records he's recreating?
Jones would have been around 13 years old the last time Peyton took a snap for the Colts, so it seems unlikely that he wouldn't remember Peyton's time in Indianapolis, even if by the time he met Eli, Peyton was just a guy who starred in a bunch of commercials that aired while he was at work.
Turns out he did know about Peyton. In fact, his brother had a Peyton Manning Fathead on the wall of their childhood bedroom.
Turns out Daniel Jones is just a natural.