Arizona State Drops in Week Two AP Poll
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has revived the Arizona State football program. That much has been clear over the last 12 months - but the Sun Devils failed to reach another milestone to further confirm that case on Tuesday.
Arizona State came in at number 12 in the week two edition of the AP Poll, and were unable to crack the top 10 by virtue of an loss last Saturday by Alabama against former ASU OC Mike Norvell's Florida State.
The Sun Devils were jumped by both South Carolina - who soundly defeated Virginia Tech on Sunday, and Illinois - who won their contest by a score of 52-3.
Coach Dillingham has alluded to the fact that the team is aware that the program doesn't get treated kindly when expectations are high, at least historically speaking - but this team is ready to buck the trend despite an uneven showing in a victory over Northern Arizona.
Penalties run amok and the offensive line had a shaky showing, but the to-end talent shined for a large majority of the night.
Sam Leavitt jumpstarted his potential Heisman Trophy campaign while other top quarterbacks struggled. Jordyn Tyson looked the part of the best receiver in the nation. The defense largely held up when put in high pressure situations - with the pass rush appearing to be revitalized.
Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, Oregon, LSU, and South Carolina were the other teams to be ranked ahead of the Sun Devils. The Sun Devils have potential to jump ahead of Notre Dame next week if they take care of business in the next week, as the Fighting Irish are set to play Arizona State's major 2026 non-conference opponent in Texas A&M this coming Saturday.
As for what's ahead - Arizona State is set to travel to Starkville, Mississippi later this week to return the favor of a home-and-home series against Mississippi State before returning to Tempe to fulfill the second half of a series with Texas State.
