Shaun Aguano Discusses Arizona State Running Back Room
Shaun Aguano has become one of the most prominent coaches within the Arizona State football program - he is the longest tenured position coach within the program, after all.
Aguano's track record since taking the position in 2019 has been incredible - having played a hand in developing Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X Valladay, and Cam Skattebo.
Now, Aguano faces the challenge of trying to replace Skattebo's lost production, and he joined Brad Denny's "Speak of the Devils" podcast recently to discuss that topic, among others surrounding the running back position.
On Trenton Bourguet's transition from player to assistant RB coach:
"You know, I think that was Tren's plan from the beginning and we kind of knew that he always wanted to be a coach and he's an incredible character kid and played for me. And so that transition was pretty easy when there was an opening in my room... I think it will be very good for him to understand all of the nuances of the offense."
On the expectations he had for the running back group in spring ball compared to how they managed to perform:
"I think they did really well. I wanted to see that vertical toughness that we look for in our running backs. Are they able to make people miss in space? Are they efficient with their running and just working on the details of the run game? I have a very bright group. All six of them are very bright, eager to play, and very, very, competitive and they all get along, so I'm actually very, very excited for this group."
The headliners of the 2025 running back room are Army transfer Kanye Udoh - who is coming off of an 1,100 yard rushing season as a sophomore, Kyson Brown - who started a game in place of Skattebo last season, and Raleek Brown - who brings a dual threat quality to the offense.
While Udoh is perceived to be the starting player at the position, the overall depth should serve as an undeniable strength, as not one back has to be utilized too heavily. The offense could also gameplan in a more versatile fashion due to the versatility and differing play-styles this season.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Sam Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the RB group the Sun Devils have going into the season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!