Shaun Aguano Speaks on ASU Fall Camp
Arizona State has capitalized on retaining roughly the same coaching staff over the last two seasons - with some added upgrades along the way such as OC Marcus Arroyo and WR coach Hines Ward.
Among the coaches that are playing into the continuity trope is running backs coach Shaun Aguano, who has been with the program since 2019 after departing as head coach of local Chandler high school.
Aguano has been instrumental in the establishment of a program that has potential to win on a consistent basis and has arguably built up as impressive of a track record as anyone when it comes to developing running backs.
This season is set to bring forward new challenges - including finding ways to replace Cam Skattebo, and Aguano is fully aware of the challenge at hand.
Aguano joined Brad Denny's "Speak of the Devils" podcast on Monday to discuss numerous topics, including the upcoming fall camp session ahead of the season opener at the end of August.
On the approach Aguano will take into camp and how the RB position competition will be managed:
"You know, I think in fall camp it's going to be a lot more physical. I thought in spring ball there was more thud mode and walkthrough, but now we're getting to the nitty-gritty and it's time to put on those pads and get physical. I'll see contact balance. I'll see who protects the football. Those in the beginning of fall camp, the reps are probably going to be shared and until I figure out who's being the most productive and not making those mental mistakes..."
It appears as if there is no established starter between transfer Kanye Udoh, returning backup Kyson Brown, and little-used redshirt Raleek Brown.
The upside with the 2025 running back group is that all three bring different styles and skillsets to the table, which could make game-planning more versatile for Arroyo - it remains to be seen who will actually take over as the starter come August 30, but the options are all quality.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Sam Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on fall camp being just around the corner for the Sun Devils when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!