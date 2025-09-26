Arizona State Rules Another Key Player Out vs TCU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football season is moving forward tonight, as the week five game against TCU is set to be played in front of a national audience in what is sure to be a consequential battle in the race for a Big 12 title.
The Sun Devils once again unveiled an injury report that is now mandated by the conference in 2025 - the report
Per the Big 12:
The usual suspects that have spent time out remain unable to play this week. Jalen Moss is set to miss his fourth consecutive game - as he is still working back from an illness that kept him out of the victory over Baylor. Xavion Alford remains out with an undisclosed injury - the hope is that the bye week will provide enough time for the star to make a return. Montana Warren remains out with an injury that kept him out last week as well - Kyndrich Breedlove is set to continue to slot into the starting nickel spot. Rotational edge rusher Albert Smith III is the other key player that has been listed as out since early this week.
The surprise addition to the injury report was none other than vital rotational linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu - who was added to the injury report late last week but eventually suited up to play. Fiaseu will be a major loss, as he provides rock-solid run support and has been a pleasant surprise in coverage to this point of the season. Tate Romney is likely to see more work opposite Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook.
As for the probables - cornerback Rodney Bimage Jr. is likely to play after being a late addition to the list, while S Myles "Ghost" Rowser, TE Khamari Anderson, P Kanyon Floyd, K Jesus Gomez, DT Zac Swanson, and DT C.J. Fite are carry-overs from last week's report.
Arizona State-TCU is set to kickoff shortly after 6 P.M. Arizona time tonight and is to be broadcast nationally on Fox.
