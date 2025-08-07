Zechariah Sample, Noble Johnson Headline Unheralded ASU Wide Receivers
Hines Ward is entering year two of his tenure in Tempe with the Arizona State football program.
The NFL great has already potentially coached an NFL talent - as former ASU WR Xavier Guillory has impressed at training camp for the Baltimore Ravens to the point where he has a real chance to make the roster.
In 2025, Ward has the honor of coaching a potential first-round draft pick in Jordyn Tyson, along with a prime breakout candidate in Jaren Hamilton and and a reliable possession target in Jalen Moss.
Outside of that trio are players that are equally talented and holding something to prove.
Three names to watch in the wide receiver room - now and moving forward:
Zechariah Sample
Sample has been a focal point of many offseason programs, with ASU on SI even labeling the redshirt freshman as one of the standouts from a practice last week.
The Texas native has topped out at 23 MPH as a runner - while also showing significant growth when it comes to playing the position.
Expect Sample to truly factor into the Arizona State offense this season in one form or another.
Noble Johnson
Johnson has been the name that has frequently been forgotten about in this equation.
The Clemson transfer failed to find the field on a frequent basis and entered the transfer portal in response to the development.
Johnson made an awesome one-on-one catch in the outdoors portion of practice - creating separation before securing the grab in the corner of the end zone.
Uriah Neloms
Neloms is an intriguing freshman moving forward.
The local Gilbert product played quarterback at San Tan Charter last season - which was a true display of the 6'4" recruit's all-around athletic ability.
The 2025 season will likely be one that doesn't afford Neloms ample playing time, but it is simple to see a path forward where the wideout factors into the room in a serious manner in future seasons.
