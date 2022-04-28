ASU WR LV Bunkley-Shelton Enters Transfer Portal

The Sun Devils have now lost their top two receivers to the transfer portal, as LV Bunkley-Shelton follows Ricky Pearsall.

The dominoes continue to fall for Arizona State's luck in the transfer portal, and most of those have not fallen in favor for the Sun Devils.

Just minutes after guard Spencer Lovell reportedly entered the portal, receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton posted the following message on his Twitter page.

ASU, already down top receiver in Ricky Pearsall, now lose their next best option in Bunkley-Shelton.

Arizona State's top returning option now is Andre Johnson, who had 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown last season.

The Sun Devils were already favorites to pursue a receiver in the transfer portal, but the emphasis on getting outside talent now is extended even further.

Arizona State's current receiving corps contains Johnson, Chad Johnson Jr., Elijah Badger and Bryan Thompson among others.

Bunkley-Shelton arrived as a freshman at Arizona State in 2020, where he played in all four games. There was a step up in production in 2021 for his sophomore season, as Bunkley-Shelton reeled in 33 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

His entrance in the portal prior to May 1 means he is eligible to play in 2022. Bunkley-Shelton has only one season accrued in his career thanks to 2020 not counting against his eligibility.

