BYU quarterback takes shot at Arizona State with Alamo Bowl comment
In its first season in the Big 12, the Arizona State Sun Devils made a lot of people look bad.
From the media to the oddsmakers to opposing Big 12 teams, ASU stunned everyone on its way to an 11-2 record and a Big 12 football championship.
One of the teams the Sun Devils shocked was BYU. The Cougars came into Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 23 ranked No. 14 in the country and in the driver's seat for a berth in the Big 12 football title game. A win over Arizona State would have all but clinched a spot in the championship game.
Instead, the Cougars got punched in the mouth by a team that was picked to finish last in the conference. The Sun Devils jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead and went on to beat BYU 28-23. ASU sealed the game by picking off BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff for the second time with 1:04 left in the game.
On Thursday, Retzlaff took a shot at Arizona State and Iowa State by stating that BYU's Alamo Bowl matchup with Colorado is "the people's Big 12 championship."
"I think it's the people's Big 12 championship, personally," Retzlaff said after being asked what was at stake for BYU and Colorado on Saturday.
Arizona State, Iowa State, BYU and Colorado finished in a four-way tie for first place in the Big 12. Arizona State and Iowa State advanced to the conference championship game based on a series of tiebreakers.
The most important tiebreaker? Arizona State beat BYU head-to-head.
Largely because of that game, the Sun Devils are preparing for their College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup vs. Texas, while BYU is preparing for Saturday's Alamo Bowl.
Retzlaff's comment was met with hilarious reaction from Big 12 and Arizona State fans.
"It’s the game to see who’s 3rd in the Big 12."
"Respectfully Jake, my sweet angel, we’d have been in the (actual) championship game if you could throw even a half decent fade route"
"If the ratings and viewership are higher in this game than the actual Big12 championship game then he will be right :)"
"With all due respect Jake, it doesn't matter what you think"
"We can make you a cake as a trophy if you’d like. I already know what it will say!"