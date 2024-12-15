Duce Robinson to Arizona State? The No. 2 player in the transfer portal could be coming home
Could Duce Robinson be returning home?
A 5-star recruit out of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Robinson entered the college football transfer portal last week after his sophomore season at USC. Robinson is on an official visit to Arizona State this weekend, and was spotted having dinner with the football staff on Friday night.
Robinson would be a massive addition for Kenny Dillingham. A 6-foot-6 wide receiver, Robinson caught 39 passes for 747 yards and 7 touchdowns in his two seasons at USC. He averaged 19.2 yards per reception.
Coming out of high school, Robinson was the top-ranked tight end in the country and was reportedly close to committing to Georgia. He was also a star basketball and baseball player at Pinnacle, and played college baseball last season for USC.
Pairing him alongside Jordyn Tyson would give Dillingham arguably the best wide receiver duo in the country. Tyson, a redshirt sophomore, caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He injured his shoulder in ASU's win over Arizona on Nov. 30 and is out for the season.
Robinson is currently ranked the No. 2 player in the transfer portal is reportedly planning to visit Texas, Texas A&M and at least one other school.
Dillingham has said Arizona State is prioritizing the wide receiver position in the transfer portal. The Sun Devils will lose seniors wide receivers Melquan Stovall and Xavier Guillory, as well as All-American running back Cam Skattebo — who has been ASU's second-leading receiver this season.