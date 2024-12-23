Arizona State picks up promising safety from Washington State in transfer portal
The biggest losses for Arizona State football during the winter college football transfer portal window have been in the secondary. The Sun Devils had four defensive backs enter their names in the portal.
ASU lost one of its bigger portal pick ups from last season in redshirt sophomore safety Kamari Wilson, who entered the transfer portal for the second time in his career. New UCLA commit, sophomore defensive back Cole Martin, followed the same trend after just one season once his father was announced as the Bruins' pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach. Junior corner back Laterrance "LT" Welch was forced to enter his name in the portal for the second time after getting in legal trouble, ultimately being removed from the team. Redshirt freshman cornerback Keontez Bradley was the fourth defensive back loss.
The Sun Devils' secondary is starting to look a little dry in the desert; however, ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham landed a refreshing commitment to start to fill in the gaps.
Former Washington State redshirt freshman Adrian "Boogie" Wilson committed to Arizona State Monday.
Wilson becomes the first of six commitments during the winter transfer cycle on the defensive side of the ball.
The man they call "Boogie" is giving Dillingham and Tempe every reason to dance.
Adrian played in all 12 games for the Cougars this season, totaling 47 tackles, 37 which were solo. He also recorded three pass deflections and forced a fumble. It's a significant and timely pick up for the Sun Devils, filling the void in last name and position left by Kamari Wilson.
The redshirt freshman's commitment comes after former Army sophomore running back Kanye Udoh (Dec. 21) and former Kentucky sophomore tight end Khamari Anderson (Dec. 22) announced their pledges to ASU.
The newest Sun Devil played his high school ball at Texas' Keller Central. He was considered a three-star prospect in the Class of 2023.