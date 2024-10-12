Cam Skattebo has entered the Heisman Trophy conversation
Have a game, Cam Skattebo.
Arizona State's shifty, punishing running back exploded for two long touchdown runs in the second half to lift the Sun Devils to a stunning 27-19 upset of No. 16 Utah on Friday night. Yes, the same Utah team that beat ASU 55-3 last year and was picked to win the Big 12 this season.
Kenny Dillingham's program is now 5-1 and the biggest surprise of the 2024 college football season. And Skattebo is the centerpiece.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior finished with 22 carries for 158 yards and touchdown runs of 50 and 47 yards. He also caught four passes for 41 yards and played on special teams.
Skattebo's first touchdown run was a study in balance. After busting through the line of scrimmage and breaking his third tackle, he nearly went to the ground before steadying himself with his left hand and exploding down the left sideline.
His second touchdown run demoralized Utah's defense as he danced in the backfield then shot through the line untouched and outran the Utes' secondary to give Arizona State a 27-19 lead with 2:41 left in the game.
This is a great view of Skattebo's remarkable lateral quickness from Justin LaCertosa:
Skattebo entered the game sixth in the nation in rushing attempts (111) and yards (615). Friday's performance should vault him into the top four - and firmly into the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Beyond his running ability, Skattebo is also a skilled receiver (19 catches for 250 yards) and an integral member of the kickoff coverage team. He embodies Dillingham's message of selflessness and toughness.
"The culture we're trying to build here is you do things for other people," said Dillingham.
Nowhere is that more evident than his willingness to sacrifice his body on kickoff coverage.
"I know there's probably a lot of people that think we're crazy for putting him on kickoff," said Dillingham. "Well I'll tell you what, that kickoff play is going to get him drafted. Not just his ability to play football at running back, but when a scout and when a team sees a running back add versatility in more ways than just being a running back ... and they see his toughness, they see his competitive drive. All of that stuff adds up to help you get drafted."