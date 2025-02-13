Cam Skattebo one of 31 running backs invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Cam Skattebo received the invitation he was hoping for on Thursday.
Arizona State's All-American running back was one of 329 players officially invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine later this month in Indianapolis.
Skattebo, who has been projected to be drafted as high as the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft, elected to skip the Senior Bowl last month to prepare for the combine which runs Feb. 24 through March 3.
Skattebo is hoping to improve his draft stock in front of NFL general managers, scouts and coaches. The combine will give him a chance to show off his speed, strength and football IQ.
Running Backs At The Combine
Skattebo is one of 31 running backs invited to the combine. The list includes Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and Big 12 foes Tahj Brooks (Texas Tech), DJ Giddens (Kansas State) and Ollie Gordon (Oklahoma State).
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Skattebo ranked as the eighth-best running back on his NFL draft board, behind multiple players he outplayed in 2024.
Here's the complete list of running backs invited to the combine:
- LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
- Ulysses Bentley IV, Mississippi
- Jaydon Blue, Texas
- Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
- Donovan Edwards, Michigan
- Trevor Etienne, Georgia
- DJ Giddens, Kansas State
- Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
- Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
- RJ Harvey, UCF
- TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
- Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
- Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas
- Jordan James, Oregon
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
- Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
- Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
- Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
- Corey Kiner, Cincinnati
- Phil Mafah, Clemson
- Woody Marks, USC
- Damien Martinez, Miami
- Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
- Kalel Mullings, Michigan
- Devin Neal, Kansas
- Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
- Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
- Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
- Brashard Smith, SMU
- Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
- Marcus Yarns, Delaware
Skattebo put together one of the most complete seasons by a running back in college football history this past season, racking up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games. He also played special teams.
Skattebo led Arizona State to an 11-3 record, a Big 12 championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.