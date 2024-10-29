Can Oklahoma State contain Cam Skattebo? 'You better tackle him'
Oklahoma State is desperate for a win.
Just six weeks ago the Cowboys were 3-0 and ranked No. 14 in the country. They have not won a game since, stumbling to an 0-5 start in the Big 12.
Now they host a surprising Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) team that is coming off a bye week - and features one of the best running backs in the country in Cam Skattebo.
Skattebo vs. Oklahoma State's Run Defense
Injuries have played a significant role in Oklahoma State's slide, especially on defense. The Cowboys are still playing without linebackers Collin Oliver (foot injury) and Nick Martin (knee sprain), and they lost safety Cameron Epps to a torn ACL.
The lack of linebacker depth has shown up in the run game as Oklahoma State has been gashed on the ground during their five-game losing streak. In last week's 38-28 loss to Baylor, the Cowboys allowed 343 yards rushing - the third time this season they've surrendered more than 300 yards on the ground.
“We didn’t play hard on defense,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said during his Monday press conference. “That’s one area that I’ll address as the head coach, and we’ll work extremely hard on that this week to get ready for this game."
Oklahoma State has allowed 3,999 total yards on the season - the second-worst mark in Division 1-A college football. Only Kent State has given up more yards.
Here's a glance at the rushing yards the Cowboys have allowed during their five-game skid:
- Utah - 249 yards
- Kansas State - 300 yards
- West Virginia - 389 yards
- BYU - 255 yards
- Baylor - 343 yards
21 Missed Tackles vs. Baylor
Tackling has been a huge issue, especially against Baylor. The Cowboys missed a whopping 21 tackles, including three on what ended up being the game-clinching 55-yard touchdown run by Baylor RB Dawson Pendergrass with 3:05 to play. Watch his ridiculous run:
If that run looks familiar to Arizona State fans, it's because Sun Devils' RB Cam Skattebo had a very similar tackle-breaking touchdown run against Utah. And Skattebo forces as many missed tackles as any running back in the nation.
Through the first six games of the season, Skattebo had forced 49 missed tackles - the top mark for a running back in Power 4 college football, according to TruMediaSports. Heisman Trophy favorite Ashton Jeanty was second with 48.
'You Better Tackle Him'
With an extra week to prepare - and Skattebo healthy and rested - Saturday could be a huge day for Arizona State's senior leader. Skattebo has rushed for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, and he has three games of 150-plus yards. He's averagaing 5.7 yards per carry and has scored a touchdown in six of ASU's seven games.
Skattebo is also a threat as a receiver. He has 23 receptions for 283 yards, and he's a tough matchup for any linebacker.
Gundy knows the Cowboys will have to play much better against Arizona State. Otherwise Saturday could be a career day for Skattebo.
“He’s their energy, right?” Gundy said during his Monday press conference. “Guy plays hard. He breaks tackles. He gets up, tells you to bring it on. He likes it. They feed off of him. He’s the guy that, in my opinion, I’m an outsider, they feed off of his energy. He very well could be the best back we’ve played. He’s a good back. They feed off him. So if you want to slow them down, in my opinion, you better tackle him.”
“We’re going to go up against a guy that you’re going to find out if you can tackle, so we’ll see. They’ll probably lay odds on it in Vegas. They lay odds on everything else. It’ll probably run on the comedy channel what our odds are of tackling this week.”