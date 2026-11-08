Everything Kenny Dillingham, Players Said After Arizona State's 20-10 Win vs. Colorado

It was win #5 for the Sun Devils on Saturday night in Tempe, taking down Colorado 20-10 in a Big 12 contest to open the month of November.

ASU's battle with the Buffaloes had offensive trickery, running back throwing touchdowns and defensive standouts in a busy night at Mountain America Stadium.

With a lot to unpack, here is everything that was said postgame:

ASU HC Kenny Dillingham

Opening Statement

"Defense played phenomenal for us. All for the first half, and then really good red zone defense there at the end. They came out, they stopped the run, which is always going to be an identity of us. We lost that for three weeks, and I think we've found it. So we've got to continue to keep that identity: of teams want to throw the ball on us. That's great, that's awesome. But eventually, you've got to run the ball to win games, and we want to be a team that can stop the run. And we did that in the first half."

First Half vs. Second Half: What Happened in 2H After ASU's Strong Start?

"I told the guys in the locker room the first half was us having all three phases in line. That was good football for the first half. Let's go out and let's put it all together. That was the first time we've played good football in all three phases for a half. Let's finish the game and play it for a game. And obviously, that didn't get done. So, bad motivational speech. Go back to the drawing board there..."

"But I felt our defense, even though we gave up a ton of yards, they still held in the red zone. Other than the field goal, we ran into the kicker, which obviously can't happen, but freshman mistake for a guy who doesn't get a ton of reps on that because Rodney (Bimage Jr.) usually runs that position, so he doesn't get that a ton. So, learning experience for me that we need to run more twos on field-goal block, especially with young guys. It's a good learning experience. Luckily, it didn't cost us a game, so good learning experience."

True Freshmen QB Jake Fette and RB Cardae Mack's Bond

"They've been close since the recruiting process. They were both committed to us for well over a year, not taking any other visits. They wanted to be Sun Devils committed, and so they've been close for a long, long time."

"It was funny because, when kids in the past, you know, kids decommit and whatever, those two in the group chat, they'd be kind of like, it's funny how committed they were to this place and to Arizona State and how badly they wanted to be here. So to see them both playing as freshmen is super cool, and I hope it is a chess bump (Mack and Fette's Touchdown Celebration vs. Colorado) for the future."

DE Albert Smith's Three Sack Game

"I've really challenged Albert for three years, and you could ask him. I've challenged him a lot because he has so much talent, and you know, sometimes he doesn't like me, but I think he's starting to learn. There's a reason I'm choosing to challenge him and be after him and be on him because he has so much ability, and so for him to see and to feel that really for the first time in a game, hopefully that becomes contagious for him. Hopefully that feeling of 'Man, that felt great.' Hopefully that becomes contagious, and he only practices better and continues to get better and doubles down on, 'Man, maybe I really can be a really, really good football player', and so I was just super proud of him just because I've been really hard on him for the last three years."

The Growth of Fette and the Offense Going Forward

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"We got to be a little bit more aggressive on early bounds. We were running the ball and being efficient so early that we kind of got a 17-point lead. My human nature kicks in, so we've got to be a little bit more aggressive on earlier downs and give him the opportunities to throw and catch. Because when we give him those opportunities, he does a great job. Like I said, 13-for-19. So I want to see him be more efficient on those downs."

"Then I want to see him scramble and work vertically in the pocket more. Most of his scrambles are external, right? I think the best scramblers and the guys who can really move the best are the guys who learn how to evade at 45-degree angles out of the pocket, because when you evade and then you run, you can puncture the defense for big runs, lateral runs, right? You can extend plays and throw the ball down the field, which is great."

"But I really believe when you step vertically in the pocket and you get seven yards, man, those are the things that are really frustrating for a defense. Great coverage, evades, steps up seven yards. Dang, we were perfect, and it was seven yards. So I think that's the type of stuff-just the feel for the pocket, and then us giving him more opportunities on early downs to really be an efficient passer, I think he can be."

Nick McLarty's Punting Night

"It felt great. Like I said, I've been arguably one of the most aggressive coaches in the country on fourth down our first three years here, at least our first two years. We get near the 50, we're going for it. Fourth and sevens, fourth and sixes, fourth and fours. But that was when we weren't great at pinning punts."

"So it was like, man, we don't have a great chance of getting them inside the five. And now, it's fourth and one, and I'm like, yeah, I'm such a little baby now. Like, golly, I kind of like it when they start a drive on the five. Like, that's awesome. But it's definitely changed my mindset, and it's a weapon. I think even in the last two games, our field position has been a weapon that's helped us. We didn't win the prior one, but that was a huge piece of the game. Then this week, I thought the field position was a huge, another huge piece of the game. Us, playing with them always backed up. So it's a great feeling."

S Rodney Bimage Jr.'s Leg Injury

"That was not a good one. Unfortunately, he'll probably be out for the year unless something drastically changes. Probably won't be a quick recovery, and sucks for him. He's worked his butt off to get to the point to be the starter here, just painful to watch."

ASU QB Jake Fette

Opening Statement

"The first home win is a real special one. But at the end of the day, I don't think, as an offensive unit, we played well enough. But it makes it a little sweeter when you come out with the win. So, just focus on now and not so much on the future."

Fette's Touchdown Catch, Thrown By RB Cardae Mack

"Oh my gosh, it was crazy. All week, they told me to be ready. He might throw it late, and I was like, I don't know. He's gonna run it for a touchdown, and then it actually happened. I just, I didn't even know what to do. I'm just happy I caught it."

Fette's Connection With The Receivers

"It's awesome, you know. It's really easy, though, to throw to Reed Harris and Omarion Miller and those guys. You really just gotta put it downfield."

Fette, Dillingham and the Sun Devils will return to the field in Week 11, traveling to Orlando, Florida to take on UCF.