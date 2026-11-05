Former ASU Star, First Round Draft Pick Jordyn Tyson Returns to New Orleans Saints' Practice in Injury Recovery

Guess Who?

Jordyn Tyson, former ASU star wide receiver and eighth overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, has returned to New Orleans Saints' practice for the first time since August.

https://x.com/Saints/status/2118104753200865397

Tyson's Timeline

- April 23, 2026: Jordyn Tyson is selected with the eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

- August 13, 2026: Tyson suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain during a Saints' joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

- August 2026: Tyson is placed on injured reserve (IR) to start the NFL season, missing seven games.

- November 4, 2026: The Saints officially designated Tyson to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window to join the 52-man roster.

NFL Debut?

Could Tyson make his NFL debut vs. the Cleveland Browns in Week 9?

New Orleans head coach Kellen Moore told reporters on Monday that the Saints are working through a decision on opening Tyson's 21-day return window, which began on Wednesday as he made his official return to practice.

From August through November, the Saints made the messaging clear on how they are handling Tyson: carefully, with no rush to further injure their top pick.

The former Sun Devil, who was a key piece to the school's conference championship in 2024, does have a long history of injuries.

Tyson had a shoulder injury against Arizona in 2024's regular season finale, missing the conference championship and CFP Peach Bowl.

Moving into his senior year, Tyson missed most of spring practices with an ankle sprain. That fall, the hamstring issues began. ASU's WR1 missed three games and opted out of the Sun Bowl, skipping the NFL Combine and ASU Pro Day as well due to injury.

According to DraftSharks, Tyson has suffered a total of six injuries in his collegiate/NFL career, with five of them being Grade 2 or worse, dating back to his severe knee tear in 2022 with Colorado.

Save The Saints

While Tyson's health is first and foremost, a big addition to the New Orleans' offense could save the season in the Big Easy.

New Orleans is 2-5 in the season, but plays in a weak NFC South division. The Carolina Panthers led the division with a losing record of 3-4.

Saints' Next Five:

vs. Browns (5-3)

vs. Panthers (3-4)

at Bears (6-2)

at Bengals (5-2)

vs. Packers (5-3)

Four games against teams with winning records and one big-time matchup against the division leader. All hands will need to be on deck for the black and gold, potentially including Tyson.

Could it all begin this weekend vs. Cleveland? Decisions remain to be made in Louisiana.