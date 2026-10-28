Arizona State NFL Draft Stock Watch: Reed Harris Shoots Up Boards, Defensive Names Create Buzz

Who are the next Sun Devils to become League Devils?

Some ASU talent has rised above the rest on pro draft boards, while others may be hidden gems later in the process.

Here is how the NFL Draft Boards shape up for ASU:

Stock Up: WR Reed Harris

The Boston College transfer is the main attraction when it comes to ASU's passing attack.

Harris has 47 catches and 800 yards through seven games, scoring eight touchdowns in the process. He has already smashed his season marks from his time in Massachusetts and is on pace for over 1,000 recieving yards.

The six-foot-five, 220 pound build of Harris, in addition to his athleticism, already makes him a interesting prospect for the professional level. Putting these tools to work in Tempe, especially with inconsistency at the quarterback position, makes Harris climb the charts more and more each week.

As of now, most outlets have Harris as a round two selection, being an early second day selection at the least.

Stock Down: WR Omarion Miller

Where Miller has flourished, Miller has floundered. Many expected the Colorado transfer to be the top option for the ASU offense this season, but that has not come to light.

Miller has 37 grabs on the season, but just 390 yards and two touchdowns. Early struggles of ASU not being able to incorporate Miller got him off to a slow start, and now with the quarterback position being up in the air, an increase in production does not seem like a sure thing.

Now, with the former Buffaloes' speed and athleticism, his draft stock should not take a hit. It is widely regarded that Miller has NFL-level tools, no matter how the Sun Devils use him.

As of right now, many outlets have Miller as a third-round pick, with wiggle room to definitely change.

Stock Up: DL Jalen Thompson

On the defensive side of the ball, Jalen Thompson's numbers speak for himself.

Entering Kansas State week, the ASU d-lineman had 24 quarterback pressures, good for a tie for first in the Big 12 and 16th nationally.

Thompson is a physical edge setter that brings quite the athletic traits for a player his size. He may not get a lot of sacks, but he can contribute in just about every other facet. (He did notch another sack against K-State, however.)

It's the type of presence a NFL team will gladly sign up for, as Thompson currently sits in the mid-to-late rounds on draft boards, likely being a day three selectoin.

Stock Down: RB Kyson Brown

With 2025 RB1 Raleek Brown now in Texas, this was the season for senior Kyson Brown to make his showcase to the world.

Through seven games, that hasn't exactly been the case.

Brown has just 335 rushing yards on 61 carries, with just one touchdown on the year. In the backfield instead, the main man has not been a senior, but rather a true freshman: Cardae Mack.

Mack has been the vocal point in two different ASU victories, including their most recent win over Kansas State, rushing for 159 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown brings veteran leadership and trust to the running back room, but in terms of getting on the NFL Draft radar, there is not much to show.

ASU and their crew of potential pros will prepare for No. 8 BYU this Saturday in Provo, Utah.